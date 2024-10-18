JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -0.94%, Nifty up by 0.14%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 324.5 and closed at 322.75. The stock reached a high of 324.5 and a low of 315.65 during the session.

18 Oct 2024
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 322.75, -0.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81043.9, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 324.5 and a low of 315.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5320.59
10322.61
20332.59
50325.00
100310.16
300273.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 332.22, 338.23, & 345.12, whereas it has key support levels at 319.32, 312.43, & 306.42.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.75 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.34% with a target price of 340.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price down -0.94% today to trade at 322.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.05% each respectively.

18 Oct 2024
