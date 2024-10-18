JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -0.94%, Nifty up by 0.14%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹322.75, -0.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81043.9, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹324.5 and a low of ₹315.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 320.59 10 322.61 20 332.59 50 325.00 100 310.16 300 273.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹332.22, ₹338.23, & ₹345.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹319.32, ₹312.43, & ₹306.42.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.75 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.34% with a target price of ₹340.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.