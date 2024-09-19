JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -4.47%, Nifty up by 0.19%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 338.6 and closed at 323.05. The stock reached a high of 340.6 and a low of 321.6 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Published19 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 323.05, -4.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 340.6 and a low of 321.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5330.51
10320.59
20319.44
50325.05
100293.73
300262.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 343.78, 350.47, & 355.98, whereas it has key support levels at 331.58, 326.07, & 319.38.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.06 .

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price down -4.47% today to trade at 323.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers null, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.19% each respectively.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
