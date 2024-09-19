JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -4.47%, Nifty up by 0.19%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 338.6 and closed at ₹ 323.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 340.6 and a low of ₹ 321.6 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹323.05, -4.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹340.6 and a low of ₹321.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 330.51 10 320.59 20 319.44 50 325.05 100 293.73 300 262.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹343.78, ₹350.47, & ₹355.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹331.58, ₹326.07, & ₹319.38.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.06 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.