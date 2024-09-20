JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 2.62%, Nifty up by 1.21%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 328.65 and closed at 334.55. The stock reached a high of 336.55 and a low of 324. Overall, it experienced an upward movement throughout the day.

Livemint
Published20 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 334.55, 2.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84426.93, up by 1.49%. The stock has hit a high of 336.55 and a low of 324 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5332.01
10323.41
20320.72
50325.70
100294.60
300262.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 337.73, 348.67, & 356.73, whereas it has key support levels at 318.73, 310.67, & 299.73.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.77 .

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 2.62% today to trade at 334.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.49% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 2.62%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.80
01:09 PM | 20 SEP 2024
3.2 (2.14%)

NTPC

424.45
01:09 PM | 20 SEP 2024
0.45 (0.11%)

Bharat Electronics

276.40
01:09 PM | 20 SEP 2024
3.65 (1.34%)

GAIL India

212.00
01:09 PM | 20 SEP 2024
0.95 (0.45%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cochin Shipyard

1,844.95
01:08 PM | 20 SEP 2024
166.25 (9.9%)

IIFL Finance

541.10
01:08 PM | 20 SEP 2024
46.8 (9.47%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,852.85
01:08 PM | 20 SEP 2024
156.8 (9.25%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

249.75
01:08 PM | 20 SEP 2024
19.4 (8.42%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,430.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.