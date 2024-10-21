JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -0.44%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 320 and closed at ₹ 313.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 322 during the day and a low of ₹ 313.05, indicating a slight decline in value by the end of the session.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹313.05, -2.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81005.63, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹322 and a low of ₹313.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 322.22 10 320.67 20 331.18 50 324.25 100 311.52 300 274.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹324.28, ₹328.82, & ₹333.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹315.43, ₹311.12, & ₹306.58.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.65 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.61% with a target price of ₹340.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.