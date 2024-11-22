JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 1.03%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 298.4 and closed at 302.55. The stock reached a high of 304.95 and a low of 297 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:20 PM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTUREShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
JSW INFRASTRUCTUREShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:20 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 302.55, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77980.56, up by 1.07%. The stock has hit a high of 304.95 and a low of 297 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5296.14
10303.69
20303.26
50318.46
100318.73
300284.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 301.05, 303.5, & 306.25, whereas it has key support levels at 295.85, 293.1, & 290.65.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.11 & P/B is at 7.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.72% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 1.44% today to trade at 302.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.03% & 1.07% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:20 PM IST
