JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 1.03%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:20 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹302.55, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77980.56, up by 1.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹304.95 and a low of ₹297 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 296.14 10 303.69 20 303.26 50 318.46 100 318.73 300 284.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹301.05, ₹303.5, & ₹306.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹295.85, ₹293.1, & ₹290.65.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.11 & P/B is at 7.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.72% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.