JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.67%, Nifty down by -0.53%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹300.5, -2.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80884.08, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹314.95 and a low of ₹298 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 322.22 10 320.67 20 331.18 50 324.25 100 311.52 300 274.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹319.08, ₹328.22, & ₹334.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹303.73, ₹297.52, & ₹288.38.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.65 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.14% with a target price of ₹340.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.