JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 4.09%, Nifty up by 0.28%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 339.95 and closed at 349.85. The stock reached a high of 352.85 and a low of 336.10 during the session, indicating a positive movement throughout the day.

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 349.85, 4.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 352.85 and a low of 336.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5333.94
10326.15
20321.82
50326.38
100295.44
300263.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 341.0, 345.5, & 354.0, whereas it has key support levels at 328.0, 319.5, & 315.0.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.00% with a target price of 328.86.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 4.09% today to trade at 349.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma, null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
