JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:02 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹291.85, -2.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80532.15, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹296 and a low of ₹284.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 320.13 10 320.08 20 329.82 50 323.70 100 312.18 300 274.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹309.43, ₹322.17, & ₹329.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹289.48, ₹282.27, & ₹269.53.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.89 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.50% with a target price of ₹340.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.