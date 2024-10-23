JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 295.05 and closed at 291.85. The stock reached a high of 296 and a low of 284.10 during the day.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:02 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 291.85, -2.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80532.15, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 296 and a low of 284.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5320.13
10320.08
20329.82
50323.70
100312.18
300274.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 309.43, 322.17, & 329.38, whereas it has key support levels at 289.48, 282.27, & 269.53.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.89 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.50% with a target price of 340.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price down -2.06% today to trade at 291.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers null, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.39% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

    Popular in Markets

