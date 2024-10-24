JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -0.1%, Nifty down by -0.07%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 292 and closed slightly lower at 291.8. The stock reached a high of 294.3 and a low of 289.45 during the day.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 291.8, -0.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 294.3 and a low of 289.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5315.18
10317.61
20327.54
50323.27
100312.69
300275.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 296.63, 302.77, & 309.03, whereas it has key support levels at 284.23, 277.97, & 271.83.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.26% with a target price of 348.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price down -0.1% today to trade at 291.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

