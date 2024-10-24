JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -0.1%, Nifty down by -0.07%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹291.8, -0.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹294.3 and a low of ₹289.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 315.18 10 317.61 20 327.54 50 323.27 100 312.69 300 275.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹296.63, ₹302.77, & ₹309.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹284.23, ₹277.97, & ₹271.83.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.26% with a target price of ₹348.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.