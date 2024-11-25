Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.25%, Nifty up by 1.68%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.25%, Nifty up by 1.68%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 309.9 and closed at 307.65. During the day, the stock reached a high of 310.75 and a low of 306.3.

JSW INFRASTRUCTUREShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:11 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 307.65, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80451.67, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 310.75 and a low of 306.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5297.76
10300.99
20303.86
50318.13
100319.18
300285.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 309.87, 315.03, & 321.47, whereas it has key support levels at 298.27, 291.83, & 286.67.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.10 & P/B is at 7.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.87% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 1.25% today to trade at 307.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.68% & 1.69% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.