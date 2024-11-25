JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.25%, Nifty up by 1.68%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 309.9 and closed at ₹ 307.65. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 310.75 and a low of ₹ 306.3.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:11 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹307.65, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80451.67, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹310.75 and a low of ₹306.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 297.76 10 300.99 20 303.86 50 318.13 100 319.18 300 285.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹309.87, ₹315.03, & ₹321.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹298.27, ₹291.83, & ₹286.67.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.10 & P/B is at 7.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.87% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.