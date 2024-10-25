JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.97%, Nifty down by -1.02%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹ 292.45 and closed at ₹ 280.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 292.45 and a low of ₹ 276 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price from its opening to closing, reflecting a decrease of ₹ 11.55.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹280.9, -2.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79405.9, down by -0.82%. The stock has hit a high of ₹292.45 and a low of ₹276 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 308.89 10 314.74 20 324.69 50 322.78 100 313.17 300 275.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹293.02, ₹296.43, & ₹298.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹287.47, ₹285.33, & ₹281.92.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.89% with a target price of ₹348.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.