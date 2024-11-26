JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 0.64%, Nifty up by 0.04%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:11 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹306.15, 0.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80046.94, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹310.9 and a low of ₹303 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|297.76
|10
|300.99
|20
|303.86
|50
|318.13
|100
|319.18
|300
|285.28
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹309.3, ₹313.95, & ₹317.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹301.45, ₹298.25, & ₹293.6.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.02 & P/B is at 7.40.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.40% with a target price of ₹338.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 0.64% today to trade at ₹306.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers null, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.04% & -0.08% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess