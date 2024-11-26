JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 0.64%, Nifty up by 0.04%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 303.65 and closed at ₹ 306.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 310.90 and a low of ₹ 303. Overall, the day's trading reflected a positive movement, with a closing price higher than the opening price, indicating a gain for investors.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:11 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹306.15, 0.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80046.94, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹310.9 and a low of ₹303 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 297.76 10 300.99 20 303.86 50 318.13 100 319.18 300 285.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹309.3, ₹313.95, & ₹317.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹301.45, ₹298.25, & ₹293.6.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.02 & P/B is at 7.40. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.40% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.