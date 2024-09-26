JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -0.35%, Nifty up by 0.25%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 340 and closed at ₹ 338.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 342 and a low of ₹ 335.45 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:19 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹338.85, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85377.52, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹342 and a low of ₹335.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 340.47 10 333.54 20 325.29 50 327.97 100 297.39 300 265.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹347.78, ₹356.42, & ₹361.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹334.28, ₹329.42, & ₹320.78.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.95% with a target price of ₹328.86.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.