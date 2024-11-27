JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.17%, Nifty down by -0.01%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:13 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹311.2, 1.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80032.6, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹312.5 and a low of ₹306.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 297.76 10 300.99 20 303.86 50 318.13 100 319.18 300 285.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹312.27, ₹315.53, & ₹320.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹304.37, ₹299.73, & ₹296.47.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.58 & P/B is at 7.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.61% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.