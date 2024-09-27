JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.54%, Nifty up by 0.2%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 344.05 and closed at 346.4. The stock reached a high of 355.3 and a low of 344.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 346.4, 1.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85877.88, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 355.3 and a low of 344 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5341.37
10335.94
20326.84
50328.30
100298.38
300265.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 343.65, 346.65, & 350.75, whereas it has key support levels at 336.55, 332.45, & 329.45.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.46 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.06% with a target price of 328.86.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 1.54% today to trade at 346.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers null, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.05% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.54%, Nifty up by 0.2%

