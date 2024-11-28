JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 0.6%, Nifty down by -0.87%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:04 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹311.35, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79628.34, down by -0.75%. The stock has hit a high of ₹315.55 and a low of ₹309.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 300.45 10 299.90 20 304.59 50 317.89 100 319.36 300 286.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹312.8, ₹316.0, & ₹319.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹306.6, ₹303.6, & ₹300.4.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.98 & P/B is at 7.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.56% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.