JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 0.6%, Nifty down by -0.87%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 309.8 and closed at 311.35. The stock reached a high of 315.55 and a low of 309.4 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:04 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 311.35, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79628.34, down by -0.75%. The stock has hit a high of 315.55 and a low of 309.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5300.45
10299.90
20304.59
50317.89
100319.36
300286.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 312.8, 316.0, & 319.0, whereas it has key support levels at 306.6, 303.6, & 300.4.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.98 & P/B is at 7.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.56% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 0.6% today to trade at 311.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers null, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.87% & -0.75% each respectively.

