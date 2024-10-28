JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 2.93%, Nifty up by 1.07%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 281.35 and closed at ₹ 289.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 290 and a low of ₹ 277.95 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹289.55, 2.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80307.74, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹290 and a low of ₹277.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.93 10 308.08 20 319.17 50 321.44 100 313.94 300 276.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹290.7, ₹299.8, & ₹307.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹274.25, ₹266.9, & ₹257.8.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.67 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.19% with a target price of ₹348.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.