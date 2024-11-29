JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -0.05%, Nifty up by 0.71%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹310, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79807.97, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹313.9 and a low of ₹308.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 302.61 10 300.21 20 305.91 50 317.43 100 319.60 300 286.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹313.93, ₹317.82, & ₹320.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹307.78, ₹305.52, & ₹301.63.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.07 & P/B is at 7.55.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.03% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.81% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in june to 1.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.