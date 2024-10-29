Hello User
Business News/ Markets / JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 7.2%, Nifty down by -0.59%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 308.95 and closed at 308.20. The stock reached a high of 315 and a low of 295.60 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:30 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 308.2, 7.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79572.78, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 315 and a low of 295.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5293.93
10308.08
20319.17
50321.44
100313.94
300276.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 293.35, 298.7, & 306.4, whereas it has key support levels at 280.3, 272.6, & 267.25.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.91% with a target price of 348.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 7.2% today to trade at 308.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.54% each respectively.

