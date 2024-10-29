JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 7.2%, Nifty down by -0.59%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 308.95 and closed at ₹ 308.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 315 and a low of ₹ 295.60 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.93 10 308.08 20 319.17 50 321.44 100 313.94 300 276.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹293.35, ₹298.7, & ₹306.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹280.3, ₹272.6, & ₹267.25.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.91% with a target price of ₹348.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.