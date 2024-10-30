JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.27%, Nifty down by -0.08%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 318.8 and closed at 320.15. The stock reached a high of 322 and a low of 314 during the day.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTUREShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
JSW INFRASTRUCTUREShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 320.15, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80239.61, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 322 and a low of 314 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5289.68
10304.91
20315.91
50320.91
100314.22
300276.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 322.97, 329.93, & 343.62, whereas it has key support levels at 302.32, 288.63, & 281.67.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.04 & P/B is at 7.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.58% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 1.27% today to trade at 320.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.16% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.27%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

290.95
12:03 PM | 30 OCT 2024
7.35 (2.59%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

324.40
12:03 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.75 (1.17%)

Tata Motors share price

845.60
12:03 PM | 30 OCT 2024
2.55 (0.3%)

Tata Steel share price

149.90
12:03 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-0.15 (-0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,819.45
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
407.15 (4.33%)

Coforge share price

7,879.00
11:49 AM | 30 OCT 2024
123.5 (1.59%)

City Union Bank share price

177.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.54%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,224.35
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-0.75%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,250.00
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-3739.05 (-7.63%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,445.95
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-838.7 (-5.87%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

329.65
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-13.6 (-3.96%)

Cipla share price

1,421.05
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-57.05 (-3.86%)
More from Top Losers

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

373.20
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
33.8 (9.96%)

Redington India share price

181.15
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
14.4 (8.64%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,776.00
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
208 (8.1%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,271.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
88.35 (7.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.