JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.27%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 318.8 and closed at 320.15. The stock reached a high of 322 and a low of 314 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 320.15, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80239.61, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 322 and a low of 314 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5289.68
10304.91
20315.91
50320.91
100314.22
300276.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 322.97, 329.93, & 343.62, whereas it has key support levels at 302.32, 288.63, & 281.67.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.04 & P/B is at 7.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.58% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 1.27% today to trade at 320.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.16% each respectively.

