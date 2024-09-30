JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.18%, Nifty down by -1.07%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹345, -2.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹353 and a low of ₹341.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 345.29 10 339.62 20 328.41 50 329.30 100 300.48 300 266.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹356.53, ₹361.57, & ₹367.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹345.23, ₹338.97, & ₹333.93.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.57 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.68% with a target price of ₹328.86.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.