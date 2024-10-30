JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1%, Nifty down by -0.06%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|289.68
|10
|304.91
|20
|315.91
|50
|320.91
|100
|314.22
|300
|276.75
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹322.97, ₹329.93, & ₹343.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹302.32, ₹288.63, & ₹281.67.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.86% with a target price of ₹338.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 1% today to trade at ₹319.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
