JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -0.63%, Nifty down by -0.39%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹314, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79506.71, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹318.2 and a low of ₹309.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.31 10 304.25 20 314.48 50 321.02 100 314.81 300 277.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹320.33, ₹325.17, & ₹328.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹312.33, ₹309.17, & ₹304.33.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.06 & P/B is at 7.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.64% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.