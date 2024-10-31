JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -0.32%, Nifty down by -0.56%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹315, -0.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹318.2 and a low of ₹309.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.31 10 304.25 20 314.48 50 321.02 100 314.81 300 277.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹318.82, ₹322.78, & ₹327.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹310.27, ₹305.68, & ₹301.72.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.06 & P/B is at 7.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.30% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.