JSW Steel, India Glycols & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - JSW Steel, India Glycols, Marico, Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries

Published3 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of JSW Steel, India Glycols, Marico, Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -280.3(-1.09%) points and Sensex was down by -964.01(-1.14%) points at 03 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -569.7(-1.08%) at 03 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindware Home Innovation, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, State Bank Of India, Ultratech Cement, were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
