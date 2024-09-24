JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Bosch, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Bosch, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 14.35(0.06%) points and Sensex was up by 62.08(0.07%) points at 24 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -96.55(-0.18%) at 24 Sep 2024 10:44:52 IST.
Other stocks such as Trucap Finance, Fusion Finance, Hlv Limited, Axita Cotton, Poddar Housing & Development hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Infosys were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
