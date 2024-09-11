Hello User
JSW Steel share are down by -0.12%, Nifty up by 0.1%

JSW Steel share are down by -0.12%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 944.85 and closed at 937.55. The stock reached a high of 944.85 and a low of 931.40 during the session.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:06 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 937.55, -0.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81995.98, up by 0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 944.85 and a low of 931.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5931.18
10939.20
20927.72
50920.87
100906.15
300864.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 948.37, 957.78, & 967.07, whereas it has key support levels at 929.67, 920.38, & 910.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was -40.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.55% with a target price of 913.60714286.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in june quarter.

JSW Steel share price down -0.12% today to trade at 937.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.09% each respectively.

