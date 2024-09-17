JSW Steel share are down by -0.68%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 970.95 and closed at ₹ 964.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 973.65 and a low of ₹ 961.5 during the session.

At 17 Sep 11:10 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹964.35, -0.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83006.12, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹973.65 and a low of ₹961.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 941.84 10 937.13 20 935.43 50 921.25 100 909.75 300 868.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was -33.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.34 .

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.