JSW Steel share are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.51%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1005.29
|10
|1014.46
|20
|1000.33
|50
|954.23
|100
|934.71
|300
|886.44
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was 1.94% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in to 10.65% in the quarter.
JSW Steel share price down -0.75% today to trade at ₹981.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.44% each respectively.