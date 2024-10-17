Hello User
JSW Steel share are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 997.35 and closed at 981.90. The stock reached a high of 997.35 and a low of 980. Overall, the price movement indicates a decrease, with the stock closing lower than its opening price.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:08 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 981.9, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81143.3, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 997.35 and a low of 980 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51005.29
101014.46
201000.33
50954.23
100934.71
300886.44

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was 1.94% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.95 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in to 10.65% in the quarter.

JSW Steel share price down -0.75% today to trade at 981.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.44% each respectively.

