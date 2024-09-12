JSW Steel share are up by 0.6%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 938.7 and closed at 932.45. The stock reached a high of 942.6 and a low of 929.4 during the day.

Published12 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
At 12 Sep 11:19 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 932.45, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81746.81, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 942.6 and a low of 929.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5932.72
10936.77
20929.41
50920.78
100906.93
300865.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 939.82, 952.08, & 959.87, whereas it has key support levels at 919.77, 911.98, & 899.72.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was 34.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.02% with a target price of 913.60714286.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.

JSW Steel share price has gained 0.6% today to trade at 932.45 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.27% each respectively.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
