JSW Steel share are up by 0.6%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 938.7 and closed at ₹ 932.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 942.6 and a low of ₹ 929.4 during the day.

At 12 Sep 11:19 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹932.45, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81746.81, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹942.6 and a low of ₹929.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 932.72 10 936.77 20 929.41 50 920.78 100 906.93 300 865.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹939.82, ₹952.08, & ₹959.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹919.77, ₹911.98, & ₹899.72.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was 34.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.02% with a target price of ₹913.60714286. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}