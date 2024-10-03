Jsw Steel share are up by 1.68%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 1030 and closed at ₹ 1044.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1059.95 and a low of ₹ 1027.7 during the day.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹1044.95, 1.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82972.08, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1059.95 and a low of ₹1027.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1009.37 10 991.87 20 966.04 50 932.99 100 922.04 300 878.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1033.37, ₹1039.43, & ₹1048.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1017.82, ₹1008.33, & ₹1002.27.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 360.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.22 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.51% with a target price of ₹956.00.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.