Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -1.99%, Nifty down by -1.74%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -1.99%, Nifty down by -1.74%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 969.7 and closed at 948.35. The stock reached a high of 969.7 during the day and a low of 941.15. Overall, the stock experienced a decline by the end of the trading session.

Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:02 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 948.35, -1.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78484.74, down by -1.55%. The stock has hit a high of 969.7 and a low of 941.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5962.92
10961.60
20981.09
50971.02
100943.84
300893.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 969.52, 975.38, & 982.92, whereas it has key support levels at 956.12, 948.58, & 942.72.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -39.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.14 & P/B is at 2.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.08% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.99% today to trade at 948.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.74% & -1.55% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.