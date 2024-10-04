Jsw Steel share are up by 1%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 1046.8 and closed at 1050.15. The stock reached a high of 1052.15 and a low of 1027.1 during the day.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:19 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 1050.15, 1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82810.43, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 1052.15 and a low of 1027.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51009.37
10991.87
20966.04
50932.99
100922.04
300879.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1056.85, 1075.7, & 1091.4, whereas it has key support levels at 1022.3, 1006.6, & 987.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 173.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.49% with a target price of 961.00.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.

Jsw Steel share price up 1% today to trade at 1050.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Steel & Power are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.38% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Jsw Steel share are up by 1%, Nifty up by 0.21%

    Popular in Markets

