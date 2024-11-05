Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 2.45%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹978.2, 2.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78300.43, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹982.6 and a low of ₹952.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 962.92 10 961.60 20 981.09 50 971.02 100 943.84 300 893.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹969.17, ₹982.88, & ₹996.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹941.42, ₹927.38, & ₹913.67.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 178.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.71 & P/B is at 2.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.90% with a target price of ₹987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.