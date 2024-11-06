Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.07%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 1000 and closed slightly lower at 999.25. The stock reached a high of 1014.95 during the day and a low of 984.15, indicating some volatility in trading.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 999.25, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80218.92, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of 1014.95 and a low of 984.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5962.92
10961.60
20981.09
50971.02
100943.84
300893.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1017.93, 1035.97, & 1068.93, whereas it has key support levels at 966.93, 933.97, & 915.93.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 145.05% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 48.89 & P/B is at 3.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.23% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -0.07% today to trade at 999.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel are falling today, but its peers Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.72% & 0.93% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJsw Steel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.07%, Nifty up by 0.72%

    Popular in Markets

