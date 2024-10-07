Jsw Steel share are down by -1.95%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 1,033.15 and closed at 1,012.95. The stock reached a high of 1,044.55 and a low of 1,012.95 during the day.

Published7 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:06 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 1012.95, -1.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81152.2, down by -0.66%. The stock has hit a high of 1044.55 and a low of 1012.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51026.47
101007.23
20976.49
50938.89
100925.78
300880.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1055.1, 1076.9, & 1090.8, whereas it has key support levels at 1019.4, 1005.5, & 983.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 52.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.43 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.13% with a target price of 961.00.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.95% today to trade at 1012.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.66% each respectively.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

