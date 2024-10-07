Jsw Steel share are down by -1.95%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1026.47
|10
|1007.23
|20
|976.49
|50
|938.89
|100
|925.78
|300
|880.94
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1055.1, ₹1076.9, & ₹1090.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1019.4, ₹1005.5, & ₹983.7.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 52.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.13% with a target price of ₹961.00.
The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.
Jsw Steel share price down -1.95% today to trade at ₹1012.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.66% each respectively.
