Jsw Steel share are down by -1.95%, Nifty down by -0.37%

At 07 Oct 11:06 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹1012.95, -1.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81152.2, down by -0.66%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1044.55 and a low of ₹1012.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1026.47 10 1007.23 20 976.49 50 938.89 100 925.78 300 880.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1055.1, ₹1076.9, & ₹1090.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1019.4, ₹1005.5, & ₹983.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 52.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.43 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.13% with a target price of ₹961.00.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.