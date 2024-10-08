Jsw Steel share are down by -2.59%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1026.47
|10
|1007.23
|20
|976.49
|50
|938.89
|100
|925.78
|300
|881.12
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1036.9, ₹1056.3, & ₹1068.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1005.3, ₹993.1, & ₹973.7.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.17% with a target price of ₹961.00.
The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.
Jsw Steel share price down -2.59% today to trade at ₹992.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.48% each respectively.
