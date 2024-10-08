Hello User
Jsw Steel share are down by -2.59%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 1010.15 and closed at 992.5. The stock reached a high of 1015.1 and a low of 983.3 during the day.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 992.5, -2.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81437.23, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 1015.1 and a low of 983.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51026.47
101007.23
20976.49
50938.89
100925.78
300881.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1036.9, 1056.3, & 1068.5, whereas it has key support levels at 1005.3, 993.1, & 973.7.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.17% with a target price of 961.00.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -2.59% today to trade at 992.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.48% each respectively.

