Jsw Steel share are down by -2.59%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹ 1010.15 and closed at ₹ 992.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1015.1 and a low of ₹ 983.3 during the day.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹992.5, -2.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81437.23, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1015.1 and a low of ₹983.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1026.47 10 1007.23 20 976.49 50 938.89 100 925.78 300 881.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1036.9, ₹1056.3, & ₹1068.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1005.3, ₹993.1, & ₹973.7.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.17% with a target price of ₹961.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}