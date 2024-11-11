Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 994.5 and closed at ₹ 991.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 994.95 and a low of ₹ 981.55 during the session.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹991.65, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79974.37, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹994.95 and a low of ₹981.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 990.10 10 976.51 20 977.08 50 975.91 100 947.63 300 897.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1006.57, ₹1016.58, & ₹1031.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹981.52, ₹966.48, & ₹956.47.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -33.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 48.74 & P/B is at 3.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.47% with a target price of ₹987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.