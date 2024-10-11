Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 1.25%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 1007.4 and closed at ₹ 1019.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1025.75 and a low of ₹ 1006.8 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹1019.35, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1025.75 and a low of ₹1006.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1017.10 10 1013.24 20 987.52 50 946.16 100 929.95 300 883.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1011.85, ₹1016.5, & ₹1024.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹999.65, ₹992.1, & ₹987.45.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.56 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.72% with a target price of ₹961.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.