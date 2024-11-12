Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 983 and closed at 976. The stock reached a high of 986.55 during the day and a low of 968.5. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price, finishing lower by 7.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:10 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 976, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79531.67, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 986.55 and a low of 968.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5990.10
10976.51
20977.08
50975.91
100947.63
300897.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 992.5, 1005.7, & 1015.95, whereas it has key support levels at 969.05, 958.8, & 945.6.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -40.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.89 & P/B is at 3.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.13% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -0.28% today to trade at 976 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.04% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJsw Steel Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

260.65
11:12 AM | 12 NOV 2024
3.75 (1.46%)

Tata Motors share price

794.50
11:12 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-10.25 (-1.27%)

Tata Steel share price

146.80
11:12 AM | 12 NOV 2024
1.85 (1.28%)

Bharat Electronics share price

297.00
11:12 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-2.65 (-0.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

649.85
11:04 AM | 12 NOV 2024
25.95 (4.16%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,881.00
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
14 (0.75%)

Coforge share price

8,109.55
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
46.15 (0.57%)

Federal Bank share price

208.05
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.3 (0.14%)
More from 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables share price

478.65
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-24.45 (-4.86%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,199.60
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-225.7 (-4.16%)

Piramal Pharma share price

258.70
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-10.95 (-4.06%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,000.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-487.95 (-3.62%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

649.55
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
47.7 (7.93%)

Triveni Turbines share price

672.45
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
46.4 (7.41%)

HBL Power Systems share price

575.55
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
37.1 (6.89%)

Mastek share price

3,131.60
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
179.55 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.