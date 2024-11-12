Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 983 and closed at 976. The stock reached a high of 986.55 during the day and a low of 968.5. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price, finishing lower by 7.

Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:10 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 976, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79531.67, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 986.55 and a low of 968.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5990.10
10976.51
20977.08
50975.91
100947.63
300897.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 992.5, 1005.7, & 1015.95, whereas it has key support levels at 969.05, 958.8, & 945.6.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -40.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.89 & P/B is at 3.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.13% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -0.28% today to trade at 976 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.04% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.