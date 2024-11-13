Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -1.45%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 954.7 and closed at ₹ 943. The stock reached a high of ₹ 957 and a low of ₹ 937.5 during the trading session.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:04 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹943, -1.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78243.8, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of ₹957 and a low of ₹937.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 990.10 10 976.51 20 977.08 50 975.91 100 947.63 300 897.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹977.28, ₹998.67, & ₹1009.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹945.03, ₹934.17, & ₹912.78.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.83 & P/B is at 2.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.67% with a target price of ₹987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.