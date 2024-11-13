Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -1.45%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 954.7 and closed at 943. The stock reached a high of 957 and a low of 937.5 during the trading session.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:04 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 943, -1.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78243.8, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 957 and a low of 937.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5990.10
10976.51
20977.08
50975.91
100947.63
300897.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 977.28, 998.67, & 1009.53, whereas it has key support levels at 945.03, 934.17, & 912.78.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.83 & P/B is at 2.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.67% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.45% today to trade at 943 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.55% each respectively.

