Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 1.05%, Nifty up by 0.53%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 1021.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 1022. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1032.2 and a low of ₹ 1017.1 during the day.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:08 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹1022, 1.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81855.76, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1032.2 and a low of ₹1017.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1006.16 10 1016.31 20 995.15 50 950.56 100 932.56 300 884.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1022.57, ₹1034.23, & ₹1042.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1002.62, ₹994.33, & ₹982.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 96.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.71 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.97% with a target price of ₹961.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.